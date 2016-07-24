About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Apple & Sweet Fruit
Earthy, Lemon Citrus
SENSATION
Creative Euphoria
Uplifting Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
About this strain
Alien Sour Apple is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes the genetics of Alien Dawg with Sour Apple. Bred by Franchise Genetics, Alien Sour Apple tastes sweet and sour, like a Granny Smith apple. Its heady sativa effects provide a lift of energy and incite an optimistic sense of euphoria.
Alien Sour Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
85% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
78% of people report feeling creative
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.