Our new and improved 1G Fatboy Pre-Rolls.
With this product you will find all the new features we have added to make your smoking more pleasurable. With the wider body and crutch that will increase airflow for bigger pulls. Burns slower and lasts longer. The real neat part is more flower and less paper. It’s only indoor flower, no stems or trim. This product is stored and produced in a climate-controlled environment. Expertly cultivated and curated strains. And the best thing about the new Fatboy 1G pre-roll is that every pre-roll is inspected by hand.
Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.
