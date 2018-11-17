About this product
Citrus & Nutty Dough
Sweet Berries & Grassy
SENSATION
Uplifting Relaxation
Cerebral, Tingly Haze
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Made to be More.
Painstakingly harvested and treated with the kind of care given to only the best grapes in France, CRU is meant to punctuate anything in life worth celebrating.
The craftsmanship, the sweat, and innovations are the reasons why CRU is now one of the largest, most well-known, and trusted brands in cannabis. Driven to always be better, to be more.
If you want a high that is second to none, you go with the best.
- Strain specific
- 5 weekly strain drops
- Consistently high quality and very high THC
- Hand-trimmed
- Expertly cultivated and curated strains
- Intuitive labeling system with information on taste, scent, sensation, and when to use
- Color coded boxes for strain type identification
About this strain
Bred by Pyramid Seeds from Barcelona, American Pie is a hybrid cross between Power Plant and White Widow that produces a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of pine. Its buds grow densely with a light, lime green color under a thick coat of trichomes and dark orange hairs. American Pie is a potent strain that commands motivation and engagement, making it the perfect pair for a wide variety of activities.
American Pie effects
- Feelings
- Helps with