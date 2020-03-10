CRU Cannabis
Animal Face 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Nutty, Earthy & Minty
Pine & Diesel
SENSATION
Tingly Cerebral Euphoria
Pure Mental Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Animal Face effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
18% of people report feeling hungry
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Inflammation
4% of people say it helps with inflammation
Lack of appetite
4% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
4% of people say it helps with nausea
