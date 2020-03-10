Loading…
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Animal Face 3.5G Sativa Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Nutty, Earthy & Minty
Pine & Diesel

SENSATION
Tingly Cerebral Euphoria
Pure Mental Relaxation

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

Animal Face effects

Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
18% of people report feeling hungry
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Inflammation
4% of people say it helps with inflammation
Lack of appetite
4% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
4% of people say it helps with nausea
