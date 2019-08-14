About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet Fuel
Mint Pine & Diesel
SENSATION
Relaxing Body High,
Euphoric Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
About this strain
Animal Mints
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
Animal Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
12% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.