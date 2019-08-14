Loading…
Animal Mints (0.5G Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis
HybridTHC 27%CBD
About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet Fuel
Mint Pine & Diesel

SENSATION
Relaxing Body High,
Euphoric Happiness

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

HYBRID

About this strain

Animal Mints

Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.

Animal Mints effects

54 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
12% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
About this brand

CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.