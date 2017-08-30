About this product
Apple & Berry
Herbal & Sweet
SENSATION
Hungry & Sleepy
Uplifting Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Do what's natural.
California cannabis that doesn't cut corners.
Babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers that keep sustainability high and environmental impact, low.
Whether cruisin' down Malibu or kickin' it seaside in Laguna, always be ready for a good time.
- Available as .5G and 1G single pre-rolls
- Strain specific
- Consistently high quality and high THC
- All flower grind, no stems and no trim
- Ground and packaged same day for ultimate freshness
- Color coded tubes for strain type identification
- Packaging uses 50% less plastic and is recyclable
About this strain
Appleberry by Sumo Seeds in an indica-dominant yield machine. Bred from (Dynamite x Bubblicious) x White Widow, this strain has classic Central Asian and Central American roots while expressing a terpene profile all its own. The strain’s aroma exemplifies its title, smelling of a subtle apple and berry. Its effects are extremely relaxing, bordering on sedative, imbuing the limbs with a warm weighted aura. Utilize Appleberry to reduce anxiety and for all-around pain relief. Appleberry won 1st place in the "Bio" category at the 2016 Highlife Cup in Amsterdam.
Appleberry effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with