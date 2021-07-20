About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Fruity Apple & Vanilla
Cheesy & Herbal
SENSATION
Euphoria & Creativity
Body Sedation & Sleepy
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
146 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.