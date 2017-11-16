TASTE + SCENT

Citrus, Sour

Diesel, Pungent



SENSATION

Euphoric, Focus

Relaxing Body High



WHEN TO USE

Anytime



HYBRID



Consistency is what is expected when you are known to be one of the leaders in the market, but of course CRU pre-rolls are the classic overachiever.



We grind only flower – no stems or trim – and same-day packing of over 100 exotic strains with a labeling system to find you the right high at the right time. That’s not just consistent, that’s consistently changing the cannabis game.