Citrus, Sour
Diesel, Pungent
SENSATION
Euphoric, Focus
Relaxing Body High
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
Consistency is what is expected when you are known to be one of the leaders in the market, but of course CRU pre-rolls are the classic overachiever.
We grind only flower – no stems or trim – and same-day packing of over 100 exotic strains with a labeling system to find you the right high at the right time. That’s not just consistent, that’s consistently changing the cannabis game.
About this strain
Black Roses by Red Dirt Ridge Genetics is a heavy, one-hitter-quitter indica designed for the seasoned cannabis consumer. This cross of Grand Reserve Headband and Early Girl reeks of sweet citrus and funky fuel, intoxicating the sense even before combustion. Its effects lay into the body, evaporating stress from the mind while cementing the consumer to the couch. This heavy indica is a perfect end-of-the-day strain to wash away stress and worries or to frontload sleep with sedative cannabinoids.
