Blackberry Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
63% of people report feeling energetic
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
18% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
