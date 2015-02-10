About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Berry & Nutty
Earthy, Pungent
SENSATION
Cerebral & Creative
Energizing, Relaxing
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
Our new and improved 1G Fatboy Pre-Rolls.
With this product you will find all the new features we have added to make your smoking more pleasurable. With the wider body and crutch that will increase airflow for bigger pulls. Burns slower and lasts longer. The real neat part is more flower and less paper. It’s only indoor flower, no stems or trim. This product is stored and produced in a climate-controlled environment. Expertly cultivated and curated strains. And the best thing about the new Fatboy 1G pre-roll is that every pre-roll is inspected by hand.
About this strain
Blissful Wizard by The Captain’s Connection is a potent hybrid strain that crosses Captain's Cookies and Girl Scout Cookies in a decadent fusion of lemon, lime, and cream flavors. With a soaring THC content that won this strain 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup as a non-solvent hash, Blissful Wizard is the only healing potion you’ll need to eliminate stubborn aches, pains, nausea, and appetite loss. This flavorful hybrid helps conjure a happy headspace in which life’s stressors are obliterated by a blast of otherworldly euphoria.
Blissful Wizard effects
Reported by real people like you
85 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.