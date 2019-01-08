About this product
Savory & Sweet
Hint of Citrus
SENSATION
Aroused Relaxation
Creative Thinking
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G INDICA FLOWER
About this strain
Blue Zkittlez, also known as "Blue Skittles" and "Blue Zkittles," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Diamond with Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The effects of Blue Zkittlez are mellow and moderately sedating, stimulating appetite while weighing heavy on the limbs. This strain offers a combination of strong physical effects and uplifting mental high which make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.
Blue Zkittlez effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with