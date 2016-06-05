About this product
Balance your mind and body.
Our 1:1 disposable vapes contain the perfect blend of CBD to THC extracted from our premium strains. Enjoy all the highs of high potency THC without any of the lows.
TASTE + SCENT
Earthy & Sweet
Hint of Blueberry
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Balanced Calm
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
CBD/THC
.3ml Disposable Vape Pen
About this strain
Blueberry Kush, also known as "Blueberry OG Kush," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.
Blueberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
805 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.