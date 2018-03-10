About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Berry & Sweet
Earthy, Grape
SENSATION
Relaxing & Sleepy
Happiness, Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Consistency is what is expected when you are known to be one of the leaders in the market, but of course CRU pre-rolls are the classic overachiever.
We grind only flower – no stems or trim – and same-day packing of over 100 exotic strains with a labeling system to find you the right high at the right time. That’s not just consistent, that’s consistently changing the cannabis game.
About this strain
Developed by Humboldt Seed Organization, Bubba’s Gift is a strain unlike any other. Despite being almost purely indica, this cross between Bubba Kush and God’s Gift produces functional and uplifting effects with a mild body high. Given its strong indica genetics, this sweet, fruity strain is surprisingly well-suited for daytime creative activities. Bubba’s Gift will flower in 6 weeks and can be grown indoors and outdoors.
Bubba's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
93% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.