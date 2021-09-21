About this product
Apple, Vanilla
Sweet, Diesel
SENSATION
Uplifting, Focus
Sociable, Aroused
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Consistency is what is expected when you are known to be one of the leaders in the market, but of course CRU pre-rolls are the classic overachiever.
We grind only flower – no stems or trim – and same-day packing of over 100 exotic strains with a labeling system to find you the right high at the right time. That’s not just consistent, that’s consistently changing the cannabis game.
About this strain
Caramel Apple Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Apple Cider with Jet Fuel Gelato. This unique cross results in a calming and delightful strain. Caramel Apple Gelato boasts a THC level of 22% and produces relaxing effects that leave your mind feeling uplifted and focused. This strain is ideal for afternoon or early evening hours. Caramel Apple Gelato features a tart yet sweet apple flavor profile with undertones of vanilla. Consumers who have smoked this strain say the effects tend to linger longer than average. One reviewer on Leafly described the high as “a very intense high that seems to get better as time goes on.” Caryophyllene is the dominant terpene of Caramel Apple Gelato, followed by limonene and humulene. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.
