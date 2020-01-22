About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Flowery & Fruity
Citrus, Sour Lemon
SENSATION
Creative Euphoria
Relaxing & Sociable
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
A trifecta of quality strains from Growing Passion and Cookies Fam, Cheetah Piss crosses Lemonnade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. While the name is an homage to famous old school strain Cat Piss, there isn’t much in common when it comes to the highs. As far as its terpene profile, Cheetah Piss is funky just like Cat Piss, reminding consumers of those strains with weird, uncommon qualities.
Cheetah Piss effects
Reported by real people like you
67 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
29% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.