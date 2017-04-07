Chem 91 (3.5 Grams)

by CRU Cannabis
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Citrus & Pine
Diesel, Pungent

SENSATION
Uplifting Happiness
Happy & Sociable

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this strain

Chem 91, also known as "Chem #91," "Chemdog 91," and "Chemdawg 91," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Much like many other members of the Chemdog line, the origins of Chem #91 are shrouded in mystery. Rumor has it that the lineage was first cultivated by the illustrious East Coast breeder who also goes by the name of Chemdog, and some speculate it descends from a Thai landrace strain. Chem #91 is thought to be an offshoot of the original Chemdog strain, and the numerical addition of “91” is believed to reference the year the strain first came into existence. Some growers believe Chem 91 to be a cross between Chemdog and Skunk, which may explain its particularly pungent aroma. In true family spirit, this hybrid has a very strong diesel smell with a piney-lemon aftertaste. Most Chem 91 crops tend to lean sativa, though you may find indica variants on some dispensary and retail shelves. Consumers should expect a cerebral buzz from this strain.

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000127-LIC
