Cherry Pie 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Fruity & Sweet
Hints of Berry & Cherry
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Creative Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,354 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
23% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
