About this product
Cherry & Skunky
Earthy, Fruity & Pungent
SENSATION
Uplifting Euphoria
Cerebral Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Consistency you can count on.
- Available as .5G single and 3G 6-Pack
- Only indoor flower, no stems or trim
- Ground and packed same-day for ultimate freshness
- 5 weekly strain drops
- Expertly cultivated and curated strains
- Consistently high quality & high THC
About this strain
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Cherry Pie effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with