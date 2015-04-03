About this product
Menthol, Tropical
Mint, Sweet
SENSATION
Cerebral, Energizing
Uplifting Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Consistency is what is expected when you are known to be one of the leaders in the market, but of course CRU pre-rolls are the classic overachiever.
We grind only flower – no stems or trim – and same-day packing of over 100 exotic strains with a labeling system to find you the right high at the right time. That’s not just consistent, that’s consistently changing the cannabis game.
About this strain
Cosmic Collision is a sativa-dominant strain from MTG Seeds, who crossed Cosmic Charlie and Piña Collision into a fusion that boasts both flavor and potency. The exhale releases a tropical medley of pineapple and kiwi that hints at the Pineapple in this strain’s lineage. Uplifting and euphoric, Cosmic Collision offers a brighter outlook for those suffering from stress and depression.
