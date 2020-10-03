About this product
Herbal & Sweet
Hints of Berry & Candy
SENSATION
Relaxing Happiness
Creativity
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G HYBRID FLOWER
About this strain
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.
Crunch Berries effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with