TASTE + SCENT

Herbal & Sweet

Cherry, Earthy



SENSATION

Hungry & Uplifting

Euphoric, Relaxing



WHEN TO USE

Daytime



SATIVA



Our new and improved 1G Fatboy Pre-Rolls.

With this product you will find all the new features we have added to make your smoking more pleasurable. With the wider body and crutch that will increase airflow for bigger pulls. Burns slower and lasts longer. The real neat part is more flower and less paper. It’s only indoor flower, no stems or trim. This product is stored and produced in a climate-controlled environment. Expertly cultivated and curated strains. And the best thing about the new Fatboy 1G pre-roll is that every pre-roll is inspected by hand.