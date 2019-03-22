About this product
Citrus & Fruity
Earthy, Spicy
SENSATION
Cerebral & Energizing
Giggly, Sociable
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
Our new and improved 1G Fatboy Pre-Rolls.
With this product you will find all the new features we have added to make your smoking more pleasurable. With the wider body and crutch that will increase airflow for bigger pulls. Burns slower and lasts longer. The real neat part is more flower and less paper. It’s only indoor flower, no stems or trim. This product is stored and produced in a climate-controlled environment. Expertly cultivated and curated strains. And the best thing about the new Fatboy 1G pre-roll is that every pre-roll is inspected by hand.
About this strain
A product of two favorites from Bodhi Seeds, Dragon Fruit crosses Snow Lotus with Oldsog’s Silver Haze to create a hybrid that will get your mind and body buzzing. With lime green buds, Dragon Fruit comes drenched in trichomes with dank fruity and musky aromas that will awaken your senses.
