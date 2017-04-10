About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Citrus & Minty
Earthy, Sweet
SENSATION
Creative & Energizing
Uplifting, Euphoric
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Our new and improved 1G Fatboy Pre-Rolls.
With this product you will find all the new features we have added to make your smoking more pleasurable. With the wider body and crutch that will increase airflow for bigger pulls. Burns slower and lasts longer. The real neat part is more flower and less paper. It’s only indoor flower, no stems or trim. This product is stored and produced in a climate-controlled environment. Expertly cultivated and curated strains. And the best thing about the new Fatboy 1G pre-roll is that every pre-roll is inspected by hand.
About this strain
Dragon's Breath is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between the two legendary strains, Jack Herer and Northern Lights. Its balanced, clear-headed effects are ushered in by a distinctive spicy aroma that hints at this hybrid's Haze ancestor. Some patients may find Dragon's Breath particularly helpful in burning off pain, depression, and anxiety throughout the day.
Dragon's Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
73 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
43% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.