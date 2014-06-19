About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sugary, Tangy
Blueberry, Sweet
SENSATION
Tingly Happiness
Focus, Social
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable sauce pens! The perfect balance of potency, smoothness, and REAL cannabis flavors made possible only with CRU's special blend of selectively extracted HTE (High Terpene Extract) and HCE (High Cannabinoid Extract). Every puff is packed with all natural cannabis derived terpenes and cannabinoids working together to create “The Entourage Effect” that provides the unique strain specific sensations we all love and enjoy.
About this strain
Dream Berry is a sweet, fruity cross between Blue Dream and Blackberry. Its calming indica qualities prevail over its sativa genetics. The breeders at Apothecary Genetics recommend a short 6 to 7 week flowering time for indoor gardens, or the end of September for outdoor cultivators.
Dream Berry effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with