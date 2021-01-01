Loading…
Empire OG GRAND CRU 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE & SCENT
Sweet & Earthy
Pine & Gas

SENSATION
Body Euphoria
Relaxing Sedation

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
About this brand

CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.