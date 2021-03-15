About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sour & Sweet Citrus
Lemon, Orange & Earth
SENSATION
Numb Cerebral Tingle
Happy & Relaxed
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
This indica-dominant strain from Exotic Genetix crosses Sunset Sherbert with Tina. Falcon 9 is noted for a smooth, gassy ice cream flavor profile that comes from dark purple buds accented by vibrant orange pistils. Meant for indica lovers, Falcon 9 is known to start as a strong head high before settling into the body. Patients report that it can help with chronic pain, depression, and PTSD.
Falcon 9 effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
14% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.