TASTE + SCENT
Fruit & Spice
Heavy Diesel & Garlic
SENSATION
Heady Blissful Relaxation
Super Sedative Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.