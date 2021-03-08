Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Flo White 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by CRU Cannabis
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Citrus & Peppery Spice
Musky Sage

SENSATION
Relaxing & Tingly
Uplifting Euphoria

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

HYBRID
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this strain

Picture of Flo White
Flo White

Flo White is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Flo White - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

 

Flo White effects

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
46% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
7% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis
CRU Cannabis
Shop products
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.