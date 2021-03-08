About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Citrus & Peppery Spice
Musky Sage
SENSATION
Relaxing & Tingly
Uplifting Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Citrus & Peppery Spice
Musky Sage
SENSATION
Relaxing & Tingly
Uplifting Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Flo White
Flo White is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Flo White - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Flo White effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
46% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
7% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.