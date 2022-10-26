TASTE + SCENT

Berry, Citrus

Diesel, Fruity



SENSATION

Relaxing Happiness

Uplifted & Tingly



WHEN TO USE

Anytime



HYBRID



Consistency is what is expected when you are known to be one of the leaders in the market, but of course CRU pre-rolls are the classic overachiever.



We grind only flower – no stems or trim – and same-day packing of over 100 exotic strains with a labeling system to find you the right high at the right time. That’s not just consistent, that’s consistently changing the cannabis game.