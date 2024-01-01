Galactic Glue (3.5 Grams)

by CRU Cannabis
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Diesel, Honey
Tar, Tropical

SENSATION
Energetic, Active
Relaxing Happiness

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

HYBRID
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this strain

Galactic Glue is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GG4 and Grape Gobstopper Kush. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, talkative, and euphoric. Galactic Glue has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Galactic Glue, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000127-LIC
