TASTE + SCENT
Berry & Earth
Diesel & Mint
SENSATION
Uplifting Relaxation
Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Gelato Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Gelato Mints - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Gelato Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
45% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.