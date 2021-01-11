Loading…
Georgia Pie (0.5G Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis
HybridTHC 21%CBD
About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Fruity & Nutty Dough
Sweet Berries & Herbs

SENSATION
Euphoric Happiness
Calm Tingly Haze

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

HYBRID

Georgia Pie

Georgia Pie is a potent hybrid marijuana strain bred by Seed Junkie Genetics. This strain is known for having a delicious aroma that smells and tastes just like fresh peach cobbler. Smoking Georgia Pie will immerse you with an intense body and head high. Because of its potency, Georgia Pie is best reserved for those who have a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuan patients choose this strain because of its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain. Georgia Pie nugs have bunches of striking orange hairs and trichomes that are thick and tinted with purple, orange and green.

Georgia Pie effects

Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.