CRU Cannabis
Grease Monkey 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Nutty Vanilla & Diesel
Earthy & Skunky
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Mellow Mental Haze
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Grease Monkey effects
Reported by real people like you
306 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!