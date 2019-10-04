Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Grease Monkey 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Nutty Vanilla & Diesel
Earthy & Skunky

SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Mellow Mental Haze

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

Grease Monkey effects

Reported by real people like you
306 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!