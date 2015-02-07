About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Earthy & Sweet
Floral & Fruity
SENSATION
Cerebral Stimulation
Happy Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G HYBRID FLOWER
About this strain
Green Goddess is an indica-dominant hybrid that descends from Skunk #1 and Sweet Leaf Indica. With an aroma that blends notes of rose with ruby red grapefruit, this hybrid offers a divine flavor profile that brings justice to her name. Crystal-coated emerald buds are wrapped with vibrant amber hairs in a display as enticing as Green Goddess’ fragrance. Blissful euphoria rushes through the mind, bringing with it a surge of focus and intrigue while eradicating life’s stressors.
Green Goddess effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
54% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.