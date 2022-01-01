TASTE + SCENT

Fruity & Sweet

Tropical, Herbal



SENSATION

Uplifting Relaxation

Tingly, Euphoric



WHEN TO USE

Nighttime



INDICA

One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)



If you want a high that is second to none, you go with the best in the biz like a free throw from number 24. You know it’s got you.

Our artisans grow and rotate this premium indoor flower constantly testing for THC content. CRU has consistently some of the highest THC in California.

That is the kind of consistency you would expect out of CRU.

