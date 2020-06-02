CRU Cannabis
Guava 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Tropical Fruit
Fruity & Gassy
SENSATION
Creative Focus
Uplifting Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
Guava effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
31% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
18% of people report feeling talkative
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Nausea
9% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
