Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Guava 3.5G Sativa Flower

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Tropical Fruit
Fruity & Gassy

SENSATION
Creative Focus
Uplifting Euphoria

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

3.5G SATIVA FLOWER

Guava effects

Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
31% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
18% of people report feeling talkative
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Nausea
9% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!