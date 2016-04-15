About this product
Berry, Sweet
Herbal. Blueberry
SENSATION
Euphoric Happiness
Energizing Creativity
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Made to be More.
Painstakingly harvested and treated with the kind of care given to only the best grapes in France, CRU is meant to punctuate anything in life worth celebrating.
The craftsmanship, the sweat, and innovations are the reasons why CRU is now one of the largest, most well-known, and trusted brands in cannabis. Driven to always be better, to be more.
If you want a high that is second to none, you go with the best.
- Strain specific
- 5 weekly strain drops
- Consistently high quality and very high THC
- Hand-trimmed
- Expertly cultivated and curated strains
- Intuitive labeling system with information on taste, scent, sensation, and when to use
- Color coded boxes for strain type identification
About this strain
A cross between Super Silver Haze and DJ Short’s famous Blueberry, Haze Berry is an 80% sativa hybrid that has become quite popular for its combination of sweet berry, indica-like flavors and sativa highs. As you might expect from a plant with two extremely potent parents, Haze Berry routinely tests at well over 20% THC, and some cultivars have a significant amount of CBD as well. In addition, it provides higher than average yields and a relatively short flowering time of 9-10 weeks, making this a very attractive strain for sativa enthusiasts. Haze Berry gives the consumer a euphoric, creativity-inducing high that gradually gives way to a profound sensation of relaxation and well-being.
Haze Berry effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with