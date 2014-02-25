About this product
Cheesy & Skunky
Fruity & Sweet
SENSATION
Cerebral Creativity
Euphoric Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Made to be More.
Painstakingly harvested and treated with the kind of care given to only the best grapes in France, CRU is meant to punctuate anything in life worth celebrating.
The craftsmanship, the sweat, and innovations are the reasons why CRU is now one of the largest, most well-known, and trusted brands in cannabis. Driven to always be better, to be more.
If you want a high that is second to none, you go with the best.
- Strain specific
- 5 weekly strain drops
- Consistently high quality and very high THC
- Hand-trimmed
- Expertly cultivated and curated strains
- Intuitive labeling system with information on taste, scent, sensation, and when to use
- Color coded boxes for strain type identification
About this strain
You could call Haze Wreck the “perfect storm” of sativas, as it unites the lineages of two legendary strains, Haze and Trainwreck. Both of these strains descend from indigenous landrace sativas, whose ancient genetics are like diamonds to growers. As the legacy of these native strains, Haze Wreck has a strong tropical and fruity smell with notes of sweet, earthy pine. Its buds have a typical sativa appearance, with narrow pointed buds wrapped in vibrant orange hairs. The cerebral effects arrive quickly, facilitating creativity and relaxation. Stress relief and depression are no match for Haze Wreck’s euphoric qualities, and patients requiring a high THC content for their symptoms may find their relief in this powerful sativa. Haze Wreck also goes by the names Trainwreck Haze and Hazy Train.
