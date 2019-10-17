TASTE + SCENT

Diesel, Sweet

Hints of Lemon



SENSATION

Creativity, Blissful

Euphoric Relaxation



WHEN TO USE

Anytime



HYBRID



Made to be More.

Painstakingly harvested and treated with the kind of care given to only the best grapes in France, CRU is meant to punctuate anything in life worth celebrating.



The craftsmanship, the sweat, and innovations are the reasons why CRU is now one of the largest, most well-known, and trusted brands in cannabis. Driven to always be better, to be more.



If you want a high that is second to none, you go with the best.

- Strain specific

- 5 weekly strain drops

- Consistently high quality and very high THC

- Hand-trimmed

- Expertly cultivated and curated strains

- Intuitive labeling system with information on taste, scent, sensation, and when to use

- Color coded boxes for strain type identification