About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Fruity & Sweet
Flowery, Berry
SENSATION
Relaxed & Calming
Sleepy, Tingly
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
About this strain
Grown by the team at Cookies Fam, Hi-Octane is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Octane. It’s perfect for when it’s time to quiet down and go to bed. The strain has been used for numerous crosses and continues to infuse strains with its tasty terpenes. Expect an aroma and flavor that is gassy with a smooth, creamy, and floral finish on the exhale. Next time you are looking for some gas, Hi-Octane might be the right choice.
Hi-Octane effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
66% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Epilepsy
33% of people say it helps with epilepsy
Multiple sclerosis
33% of people say it helps with multiple sclerosis
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.