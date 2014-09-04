About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Earthy & Sweet
Hint of Pine
SENSATION
Soothing Relaxation
Imaginative
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G Hybrid FLOWER
Earthy & Sweet
Hint of Pine
SENSATION
Soothing Relaxation
Imaginative
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G Hybrid FLOWER
About this strain
Holy Grail Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG #18 and Kosher Kush. This strain produces effects that are mellow and relaxing. The aroma of this plant is kushy and has a strong spicy citrus smell. Holy Grail Kush is said to be easy to grow and features large, dense buds that appear at 9-10 weeks. Holy Grail Kush was entered into the Hybrid category at the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup and came out on top. It is said to have nabbed the competition’s first-ever perfect score.
Holy Grail Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
522 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.