Jelly Donut is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and French Toast. Jelly Donut is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jelly Donut’s effects include feeling giggly, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jelly Donut when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia and pain. Bred by Raw Genetics, Jelly Donut features flavors like grape, sage, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Jelly Donut typically ranges from $40-$60 for ⅛ depending on regional availability. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jelly Donut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.