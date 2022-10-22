About this product
Jelly Donut effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
53% of people report feeling giggly
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
13% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
