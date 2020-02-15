About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Diesel, Fruity
Nutty & Sugary
SENSATION
Aroused & Euphoric
Creative, Giggly
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Consistency you can count on.
- Available as .5G single and 3G 6-Pack
- Only indoor flower, no stems or trim
- Ground and packed same-day for ultimate freshness
- 5 weekly strain drops
- Expertly cultivated and curated strains
- Consistently high quality & high THC
About this strain
Jungle Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
38% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.
State License(s)
C11-0000127-LIC