About this product
Lemon & Pune
Skunky & Sweet
SENSATION
Energizing Creativity
Euphoric Focus
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Consistency you can count on.
- Available as .5G single and 3G 6-Pack
- Only indoor flower, no stems or trim
- Ground and packed same-day for ultimate freshness
- 5 weekly strain drops
- Expertly cultivated and curated strains
- Consistently high quality & high THC
About this strain
Kaboom is a cross that combines Jack's Cleaner genetics with Vortex. This sativa-dominant strain gives you an energetic head buzz that provides a spark of creativity and lifts the mood. Medical patients enjoy Kaboom's ability to relieve pain while maintaining daily functions.
