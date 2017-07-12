About this product
Spicy & Sweet
Sandalwood & Cedar
SENSATION
Uplifting Energy
Creative Concentration
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Consistency is what is expected when you are known to be one of the leaders in the market, but of course CRU pre-rolls are the classic overachiever.
We grind only flower – no stems or trim – and same-day packing of over 100 exotic strains with a labeling system to find you the right high at the right time. That’s not just consistent, that’s consistently changing the cannabis game.
About this strain
Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.
