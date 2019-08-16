About this product
Pine & Spicy
Diesel & Earthy
SENSATION
Euphoric Happiness
Relaxing Sleepiness
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Our new and improved 1G Fatboy Pre-Rolls.
With this product you will find all the new features we have added to make your smoking more pleasurable. With the wider body and crutch that will increase airflow for bigger pulls. Burns slower and lasts longer. The real neat part is more flower and less paper. It’s only indoor flower, no stems or trim. This product is stored and produced in a climate-controlled environment. Expertly cultivated and curated strains. And the best thing about the new Fatboy 1G pre-roll is that every pre-roll is inspected by hand.
About this strain
King Louis XIII, also known as "King Louis," "Louis XIII Kush" is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with LA Confidential. It's namesake might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Because of its OG Kush, heritage Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma.
Questions about King Louis strain
Is King Louis an indica or sativa?
King Louis is an indica.
How does King Louis make you feel?
King Louis makes you feel relaxed, sleepy, and happy.
How does King Louis taste?
King Louis tastes earthy like pine and is pungent.
What terpenes are in King Louis?
King Louis features limonene as the dominant terpene.
What strains are similar to King Louis?
Strains similar to King Louis include Gummiez, Holy Grail Kush, Khalifa Kush, and Pineapple Preserves.
King Louis effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with