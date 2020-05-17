About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Earthy & Minty
Gassy
SENSATION
Relaxing Body High
Uplifting
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Kush Mints
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
87 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.