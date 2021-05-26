About this product
Minty & Earthy
Lemon & Vanilla
SENSATION
Uplifting Happiness
Relaxing Relief
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
Consistency is what is expected when you are known to be one of the leaders in the market, but of course CRU pre-rolls are the classic overachiever.
We grind only flower – no stems or trim – and same-day packing of over 100 exotic strains with a labeling system to find you the right high at the right time. That’s not just consistent, that’s consistently changing the cannabis game.
About this strain
Kush Cake, also known as "Double Kush Cake," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces happy, uplifting effects that will boost your mood and melt away stress. Kush Cake smells minty and earthy, but tastes sweet like lemon and vanilla. This strain is best reserved for late afternoon or evening enjoyment. Kush Cake is ideal for athletes and anyone looking to relieve pain from sore muscles. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety and chronic pain. According to growers, Kush Cake buds are pointy with light green and orange hairs, and a little bit of frost. This strain is traditionally grown indoors. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Kush Cake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of this strain.
