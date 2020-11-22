About this product
Lemon Lava 0.5ml rechargeable disposable vape
TASTE + SCENT
Citrus & Sage
Earthy & Sweet
SENSATION
Uplifting Happiness
Bright & Alert
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
SATIVA
Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable sauce pens! The perfect balance of potency, smoothness, and REAL cannabis flavors made possible only with CRU's special blend of selectively extracted HTE (High Terpene Extract) and HCE (High Cannabinoid Extract). Every puff is packed with all natural cannabis derived terpenes and cannabinoids working together to create “The Entourage Effect” that provides the unique strain specific sensations we all love and enjoy.
About this strain
Lemon Lava was bred when pHinest Cannabis crossed Lemon Heads and Lava Cake. The result is a lemon strain with added herbal and minty aromas. Lemon Lava contains various flavors, including bright citrus zest, sage, fresh mint, and a subtle grape aftertaste, and buds have vivid saffron-colored hairs. Lemon Lava comes on smooth and provides a bright, alert, and refreshing high.
Lemon Lava effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.