About this product
About this strain
Malawi Gold effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
38% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!